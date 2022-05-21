LGBTQI member’s raise security concerns

Rainbow Pride Foundation Program Manager, Abdul Shaheed.

Safety and security remains a concern for members of the LGBTQI community in Fiji.

Rainbow Pride Foundation Program Manager, Abdul Shaheed says members face constant discrimination in public and hopes that it can be addressed.

“Right now, the main priority of the community is to feel safe and secure in the homes they live in, the families they live with, the communities they live and in the streets. They want to be free and equal in just as anybody else.”

The Rainbow Pride Foundation hosted a candlelight vigil last night to commemorate International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The event was marked with songs, testimonials and to remember LGBTQI community members who have passed on.