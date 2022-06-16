LGBTQI fight must continue, says Vulavou

Isikeli Vulavou. [File Photo]

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network has called for a more inclusive society for all LGBTQI people in the region and to ensure that the movement is well resourced to do so.

Chief Executive Officer Isikeli Vulavou says that as the world celebrates PRIDE Month, it’s time to applaud the accomplishments of LGBTQI activists and their allies in the region and around the world—all of whom are working to ensure that every individual, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex characteristics, receives the full protection of the law and is treated fairly, equally and with dignity within their communities.

Vulavou says for people of diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and sex characteristics, PRIDE Month promotes their dignity, equal rights, and self-affirmation and is a way of increasing society’s awareness of the issues they face.

Article continues after advertisement

The CEO says it is also a time to celebrate diversity, resilience and the contributions of people of diverse SOGIESC with pride, affirming that the community is an integral part of their country.

The theme for this year’s PRIDE Month is “Politics in Art: The Arc is Long”—and it strives to honour the many contributions of LGBTQI artists and activists, as well as their accomplishments in bringing attention to LGBTQI and other challenges, as well as communicating the pain, beauty, and relevance of their battle for equality.