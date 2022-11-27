LGBTQI continues to face discrimination

Discrimination against the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer and Intersex community Community continues to be on the increase in the Pacific including Fiji.

This is according to the Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network Chief Executive Isikeli Vulavou who believes that gender-based violence has aggravated due to climate change, global conflict, and economic and political instability.

The Chief Executive says the LGBTQI community remains the most vulnerable during a crisis.

“Lack of survivor-centred laws on violence, discrimination, and hate crimes, use of force on citizens by their own governments, and marginalization of human rights organizations are some of the many challenges we face today.”

Meanwhile, a few members also shared their tough experiences in their societies.

Project Analyst Ratu Eroni says his journey was not easy.

“It’s been over 16 years now, and I have never caught public transportation. Catching the bus was traumatic for me because every single person wondered what the hell this is, this is not our villager.”

Executive Associate Benjamin Patel says it took a while to adjust to society.

“We tackle a lot of issues because I had to tackle the race issue, I had to tackle the fact that I am a plus size person, I’m part of the LGBTQI community, and also a person living with a disability and going through my whole life being told that you are not good enough or you are not able to evolve all these factors or intersexual which make who you are, it adds to the trauma.”

The PSGDN continues to conduct workshops and awareness sessions to build a stronger transgender community.