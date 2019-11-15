Leweinadroga clan agree to mine exploration proposal

The Mataqali Leweinadroga of Vunavutu village in Nadroga has finally agreed to the proposed mining exploration at their piece of land situated near the Sigatoka River mouth.

Land owning unit member, Lanieta Burasia says this has been a long-standing issue for the past few years as she claims that they weren’t consulted about this development activity by Magma Mines.

She adds the piece of land is considered sacred as well for the mataqali members however, careful site selection and proper environment protocol will strictly be followed as per the outcome of the consultations with Environment officers.

Burasia reveals that it’s high time for them to consider these new development projects even though an estimated 15 percent of lewenimataqali initially disagreed with the proposal.

“We kept on saying no that we disagree. But only last month then we came to realize that we have to say yes because this is the time of development anywhere in the world and it’s timely for us to say yes”.

Mineral Resources Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says Magma Mines must ensure that the environment is not harmed and the exploration is carried out in a sustainable manner, in order to receive a mining lease.