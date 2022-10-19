Lewaqai appointed Divisional Commissioner Western

Apolosi Lewaqai [Photo: Supplied]

Former diplomat, Apolosi Lewaqai has been appointed as the Divisional Commissioner Western.

He takes over the leadership role following the retirement of Mesake Ledua.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says Lewaqai will play a critical role in advancing the Ministry’s development priorities, as set out in its 10-Year Strategic Development Plan.

Seruiratu says Lewaqai has the full support of the Ministry in his new role of providing strategic leadership in the planning and implementation of rural development programmes in the Western Division.

Lewaqai held various senior diplomatic roles with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Asia, Russia and the Middle East, and served as the First Secretary in the Fijian Embassy in Beijing, China.