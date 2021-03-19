Levuka vendors remain resilient

The willingness to make-do with whatever resources they have, has strengthened the resilience of vendors in Ovalau who sell their produce at the Levuka market.

FBC News visited the market and saw how vendors have adapted in the face of COVID-19 and the recent tropical cyclones to ensure business stays afloat.

Vendor Sereima Mate says they normally share market space, particularly towards the end of the week, as many vendors travel all the way from Batiki, Nairai and Moturiki.

“We are thankful that at least a temporary space has been allocated for us to sell our produce. So far, I’ve been earning enough cash to meet our family needs. I remain hopeful that business will be boosted once we start selling at the proposed new market.”

Levuka Town Council Chief Executive, Josese Rakuita has confirmed that they’ve registered over 300 people who sell in tents provided by the UN Women along Beach Street.

He says the proposed market is progressing well as architects and engineers ensure documentation is cleared before finding a contractor.