Levuka Public School modernization completed

The government has spent over $1.8m on the modernization of the Levuka Public High School.

Twenty buildings on the campus have been upgraded, renovated or rebuilt, with the boys’ hostel the government’s final project.

The dormitory was damaged by fire in 2012 and the existing timber structure had to be demolished and rebuilt using concrete block.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the wait for a new dormitory for the boys of the school is finally over.

Bainimarama says not all students need to live at school, but they cannot have equal education for all students if an option for those who need it is not provided.

“These dormitories are critical to education in Fiji, whether they house 30 students or only a handful. We have student living quarters in many schools in Fiji because that is the only way we can guarantee an education to students who live too far from their schools to travel back and forth every day.”

Bainimarama highlighted that all school buildings are built to withstand severe storms.