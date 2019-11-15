Levuka needs new municipal market

The construction of the Levuka Municipal Market is an urgent need as women are selling in tents along the foreshore area.

While on a recent tour in Levuka, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar highlighted a new market will provide a safe and secure location.

She adds that the Levuka Town Council will be assisted by UN Women in the construction of its municipal market.

“In the market, the way I envision the market we will have the accommodation area as well as a cafeteria. Most women they come from Moturiki and I understand they don’t have a place to sleep and they come very early in the morning and some they stay overnight. So by putting this building together we will be able to provide the accommodation they need.”

Kumar stresses that the new Levuka Market must meet the requirements and satisfaction of both the consumers and vendors.