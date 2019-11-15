Levuka Market plans in progress

The Levuka Market must meet the requirements and satisfaction of both the consumers and vendors.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar while meeting with the Levuka Market vendors yesterday.

Kumar says they will hold dialogue with the vendors to better understand what vendors think of Levuka Town Council, how they are performing and what are some of the things people would like to see being carried out.

She adds that it is important that the Levuka Town Council and the market vendors come to an agreement and work together.

“And we decided that we need to be in Levuka, to decide exactly where the market should be, how big the market should be what are the needs of the people and the challenge here is the heritage component. And that whatever we do meets the heritage requirements and that becomes even more challenging.”

Kumar reminisced that it has been 25 years since she had last visited Levuka and she has noticed so many changes.

The Local Government Minister also stresses the importance of having the careFIJI app on their mobile phone and how it will help revive the tourism sector to bring income for not only Fijians in Levuka, but people who have been severely affected from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.