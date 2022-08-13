Business

Level playing field for private sector investment

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 13, 2022 4:10 pm

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Government is ensuring that a level playing field is created for private sector investment within the Fijian economy.

Speaking during BRED Bank 10th year anniversary celebrations, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the National Payment system recently passed by Parliament, will pave the way for this reform program.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will boost access to affordable payment services through digital solutions and facilitate greater financial inclusion for Fijians.

Bred Group CEO, Olivier Klein says the bank is confident in the Fijian economy, and during the last two years the bank grew rapidly and has also supported a lot of companies.

Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged BRED Bank for its commitment and confidence in the Fijian economy.

BRED Bank has opened three branches in the west, one branch and one kiosk in the Suva area, one in Nasinu and one in Nausori.

