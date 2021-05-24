Leung resigns from COC

Suva Lawyer Graham Leung has resigned from the Constitutional Offices Commission.

He was the Opposition’s nominee on the commission.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka confirms that the Office of the Opposition has received a letter of resignation from Leung.

Gavoka says he believes that Leung is taking up a regional position.

The Constitutional Offices Commission is chaired by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Commission is responsible for providing advice to the President on appointments to various high-level independent positions that fall outside the ambit of the government.

Gavoka says the Opposition is grateful to Leung for his service and that the Leader of the Opposition, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, will be handling matters relating to Leung’s replacement.