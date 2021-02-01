Let’s fix our homes: Seruiratu

District Advisory Councilors serving in communities within the Naitasiri province have been advised to ensure members of their communities build their homes to standards.

Minister for Rural and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu reiterates that if people continue to focus on the wrong areas, the cost and damage caused by disasters in the future would be huge.

He says the most important thing for every Fijian is to get their homes safe.

Seruiratu also urges the DAC members to conduct community profiling in the communities they serve.

The Minister also acknowledged all DAC members for their contribution towards the work of the Ministry and assured them that the government was committed to ensuring that Fijians have access to better services offered by the government.