Let's be nation builders says Rev. Vunisuwai

The country’s biggest Christian denomination, the Methodist Church of Fiji says this Christmas is about love and reconciliation.

Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says reconciliation is a challenge for believers.

He says the basic commandment is to spread love especially as the nation has come through a tough time.

Reverend Vunisuwai says Fijians need to become builders of peace, love, and reconciliation.

He says the pandemic is still in our midst hence the need to look out for one other.

The church is mourning the loss of its General Secretary and Vunisuwai says life comes once and is reminding people they must do their best during the festive season by spreading the message of love and hope.