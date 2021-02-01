Let’s be generous and gracious this Easter: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is reminding Fijians to be gracious and generous with fellow Fijians as we embark into the Easter weekend.

While delivering his Easter message, Bainimarama says Easter entails a story of redemption, renewal and of faith which is instrumental in these trying times.

He adds this story can light the hearts of people from all faiths that the present darkness will give way to brighter days.

Article continues after advertisement

“And let it lead us to a share recovery and a powerful journey as a one nation and one people guided by our values of love and unity and comforted by our faith in a future that is better and safer and fuels more familiar than life today.”

He encourages Fijians to live up the lessons of Christ and strive to meet his holy examples through the love he shows.

Bainimarama says the spirit of compassion and charity must continue to guide us through whatever awaits – whether it be adversity of joy.

“At the close of a harsh cyclone season, with the global pandemic and economic crisis on our back we have now, we have a new and painful grasp of what vulnerability means. Let us live up the lessons of Christ life and strive to meet his holy example through the love we show to those around us.”

He says on Good Friday, Christians honor the loving sacrifice of Jesus Christ who died on the cross for our sins, while Easter Sunday, we celebrate the miracle of his resurrection.