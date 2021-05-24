Home

Full Coverage
Lessees accessing information is critical

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 11, 2021 12:25 pm

The Lands Ministry will continue to prioritize service for lessees to easily access their lease information.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Raijeli Taga says the past few months brought about challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says about three percent of land in Fiji is State owned and the Department has over 18,000 tenants across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Leasing administration includes processing of the applications, issuing leases, monitoring the conditions of leases to ensure these conditions are maintained. These leases and land dealings is an important revenue earner for State.”

The Department launched the online portal MyLeaseInfor service yesterday.

Minister Jone Usamate says they will continue to place the interest of lessees paramount.

 

