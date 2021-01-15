Leptospirosis can emerge anywhere, at any time

An outbreak of Leptospirosis can happen anywhere and at any time says the Health Ministry.

The first death from the disease has been recorded in the Western Division, an area that did not really feel the impact of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says this shows that Leptospirosis is not only prevalent in areas which suffer natural disasters.

“It is important to understand that it’s not only the Northern Division, but it’s also the whole of Fiji – Central, Western and the Northern Division. We know for example the Leptospirosis outbreak of 2019 was predominantly in the Central Division. Last year was a combination of the Central, a bit of the Northern and some in the West. There were also some cases picked up in some of the bigger islands in the Eastern Division.”

The minister is urging Fijians, particularly farmers to wear protective gear when out in fields to prevent the risk of contracting the disease.

Dr Waqainabete is also emphasizing on the importance of safe drinking water and cleaning compounds.