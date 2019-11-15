Lend An Ear generates interests

A lot of public interest is being generated by a local social media page on Facebook “Lend An Ear”.

Page creator and Journalism student Shreya Kumar says the page is meant for Fijians dealing with depression which is considered a growing problem in Fiji.

Kumar says the response has been overwhelming as they aim at creating a cohesive environment where members can share their stories without fear of intimidation.

“We have seen that trend that people are opening up more now, and it’s good because we’ve been getting request from people we do not know, from people far and about”.

Over 3,000 Fijians have joined in the last two weeks since the page was created.

Akeneta Rodan, a member says she finds it comforting to be part of the page as members encourage and influence one another not to give up on life even when it gets hard.

“That page it’s really helpful because you get to talk to someone who could actually listen and give advice that keeps you going on a daily basis, basically that.”

Kumar adds their page advocates for how positive space social media can be if the platform is used appropriately.