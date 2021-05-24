Home

News

Lekutu Secondary School rebuild project commences

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 3:46 am

The Ministry of Education, together with the Australian Government is now ready to commence work for a permanent rebuild of destroyed buildings at Lekutu Secondary School.

The Australian Government through its Departments of Foreign Affairs and Defence will build two concrete classroom blocks consisting of three classrooms each.

Australian Defence Force officers are currently under quarantine and will complete isolation over the coming weeks. Work is planned to commence this month till November 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

After which, the personnel will redeploy in 2022 to complete all other works as per the project schedule.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says, the permanent structures would be constructed to withstand category 5 cyclones, as our government believes in building back better.

Akbar acknowledged the Australian Government for providing support towards the education and school rebuilding phase.

As part of its Bilateral Agreement, the Australian Government has committed AUD $12.5 million to rebuild nine schools that sustained structural damages due to TC Yasa, over the next three-year period.

FJD$8 million has been allocated towards the first of the three phases of this project.

Akbar says this will be used to rebuild Nukubolu Primary School and Wailevu West District School in Cakaudrove and Ratu Luke Primary School in Bua.

The ADF personnel will be assisted by officers of the Fiji Military Forces.

