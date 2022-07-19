Leigh is new Tourism Fiji Chief Operations Officer

[Source: LinkedIn]

Tourism Fiji has appointed Leigh Howard as its Chief Operations Officer.

Born and raised in Fiji, Howard worked in leadership and management positions in Australia and New Zealand.

Howard also worked in Fiji for AOT Group and ATS Pacific and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Southern Cross University in Australia.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Brent Hill, says Tourism Fiji welcomes Leigh to his new role and they are excited to see the great work he will do for Fiji and the destination.

Leigh will take up the mantle and drive Tourism Fiji’s efforts in the development and delivery of several initiatives to assist tourism industry stakeholders, including in the events space, key products experiences and maintaining a great relationship with both new and key industry stakeholders.

He commences with his new role from today.