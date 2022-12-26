Legislation on land issues must be reviewed: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo. [Photo: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says his appointment is a big responsibility, and his first order of business is to meet with his Permanent Secretary and those in management.

Vosarogo says he will have a briefing with them to discuss the way forward.

The prominent lawyer says this is a new area for him, but he is confident in getting the job done.

When asked about his appointment in this sector, which deals with land, Vosarogo says he will do his best.

“I’m sure once I get to feel the job, get to hear the challenges in the Ministry and also get to hear the challenges faced by the people, feel about the industry I should be adjust to it and address things as we go along.”

Vosarogo also stated that legislation review on land issues is certainly on the agenda.

The Lands Minister says this is included in their manifesto.

Vosarogo has thanked Fijians for voting for him and the party, saying they are ready to lead all Fijians.