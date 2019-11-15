Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash.

He was 41.

Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports.

There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to TMZ.

Authorities investigating the crash confirmed that at least five people were killed in the crash, but did not identify the victims by name.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those aboard the chopper, according to reports.

He is also survived by the couple’s four daughters, with the youngest born just last June.