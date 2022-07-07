Legendary artist Waisale Vuniwaqa passes on

Waisale Vuniwaqa, founder of the famous Waikoula Kei Tavua band, a legendary Fijian composer and artist with a prolific, groundbreaking catalog and a voice recognized by thousands of Fijians, has died.

Vuniwaqa’s son, Sekove Vuniwaqa, confirmed this to FBC News, saying that he was called to rest on Monday at his residence in Tavualevu after battling a long illness.

Vuniwaqa says his family was organizing his 70th birthday celebration next month. However, these plans have been ruined due to his passing.

Condolence messages poured in from his music fans who learned of his death on social media.

Vuniwaqa adds that he is anguished beyond words after the passing of his father.

“My dad leaves a void in our village, province, the music industry, and nation that cannot be filled. Past and current generations will always remember his classical voice, which has an unparalleled ability to mesmerize people. ”

The late Vuniwaqa’s songs would always be based on real-life situations. Some were always filled with emotions, were sad, and mostly dealt with unrequited love as well as songs that involved provincial or national pride.

Vuniwaqa says his late father will be laid to rest this Saturday in Tavualevu.

He is survived by his wife, six children, and 12 grandchildren.