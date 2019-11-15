Legalega farmers urged to plant mushrooms

Farmers in Legalega, Nadi have been urged to venture into mushroom farming.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for the Agriculture Ministry, Ritesh Dass while speaking at the 34th training on mushroom farming.

It is an initiative conducted by JUNCAO technology in collaboration with the Ministry.

Dass says there are 9 active producers in Fiji, six in the Central Division and three in the Western Division selling fresh mushroom from $12 to $25 per kilogram.

He adds there is an existing demand for the commodity which is increasing in popularity in local markets namely supermarkets, restaurants and within the tourism sector.

Forty-two participants sponsored by the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development Fiji were part of the two-day training.

The JUNCAO technology team has so far trained 1,500 local technicians with 33 training workshops conducted throughout the country.