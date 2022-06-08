Legal protection of land is critical: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confidently states that no iTaukei land has been permanently alienated from any iTaukei community since his government came into power.

Bainimarama adds that this will never happen.

Speaking at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting in Levuka, Bainimarama says that it’s well known that many parcels of iTaukei land were lost through land swaps under the Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei and Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua governments headed by Sitiveni Rabuka and the late Laisenia Qarase.

He stresses that some landowners in Nadi and Nadroga lost their prime lands forever under a system that allowed them to be legally dispossessed of their land.

“That can never happen again, because, this government saw the need for legal protections that prevent landowners from even being permanently alienated from their land, and we now have those protections enshrined in our constitution and as a result, in other laws.”

Bainimarama adds that the Fijian government has not only protected their land but also found ways to increase its value and ensure the benefits of land leasing are enjoyed by community members.

“We are reforming the iTaukei Land Trust Board to improve administrative efficiency and, as a result, the value of your land. Recently, I officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony of two new subdivisions in Vuda and Tavua. There is a lot of interest in leasing iTaukei land now that Act No.22 of 2021, formerly known as Bill No. 17, has provided a clearer pathway to pursue development without being encumbered by unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.”

Meanwhile, the government has provided at least six boats to the Lomaiviti province to boost accessibility.

Bainimarama says this will also ensure regular service to the province through the Government Shipping Franchise Scheme.