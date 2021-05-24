Legal framework proposed for the cultivation of industrial hemp

Consultations are ongoing among stakeholders for the cultivation of industrial hemp in Fiji as alternative agriculture produce.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Doctor Vinesh Kumar says they have proposed a comprehensive legal framework for the cultivation, sale and export of industrial hemp.

“The Ministry of Agriculture understands that there’s a lot of work to be done in terms of the awareness that would provide information to communities backed by science and credible practitioners. The Ministry of Agriculture strongly supports the cultivation of industrial hemp.”

Industrial hemp has been used to create value-added products such as food, fiber, textiles, and at least 25,000 other uses which the agriculture sector wants to tap into.

This will also be for medicinal purposes.

He adds they are working closely with the Solicitor General’s office in getting a few other clarifications regarding the cultivation of industrial hemp in the country.