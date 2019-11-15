Legal Aid records spike in domestic violence cases

The Legal Aid Commission recorded 152 cases of domestic violence in March and 37 in April.

Director Shahin Ali says domestic violence incidents spiked in those months as Fiji went into lockdown and the curfew was imposed due to COVID-19.

Ali says a large number of Fijians reached out for Legal Aid assistance during this difficult time.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s actually quite high. 152 for the month of March alone. When I am talking about domestic violence matters where male and female have both come in. So whilst people may say the number of females have reported domestic violence cases. Male persons have also come forward as persons who have been victims of domestic violence as themselves.”

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the numbers of domestic violence cases recorded in the past months is upsetting.

“Definitely for domestic violence there has been as spike. I say spike because the mark difference in stats from February, March and in April. It’s not surprising. It’s the trend around the world.”

The Legal Aid Commission says it continues to provide legal assistance through various approaches.

“We are starting to use our online platform and encourage members of the public and clients to reach out to us through social media – our online application portal and telephone services”.

The Commission and the Ministry have also recorded an increase in child abuse cases during the pandemic, which is another worrying trend.