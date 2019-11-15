Legal Aid is an asset to the country says AG

Before the establishment of the Legal Aid Commission, people in Fiji spoke about the law without knowing what it actually meant.

This was highlighted by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Commission’s 2nd Annual National Staff conference in Sigatoka over the weekend.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there used to be a saying that only the rich could access the law.

Article continues after advertisement

“ People who may not be literate, may not be well connected, do not know how to use the law, do not in fact know that there is a particular law that can be used. Or even when the law is used against them they do not know how to actually be able to present their side of the case.”

The AG says this is why in formulating the 2013 Constitution, it was seen as pivotal that people have access to Legal Aid.

He says this is the only way to ensure that the rule of law is practically implemented.

Sayed-Khaiyum also reiterated the importance of Legal Aid which allows thousands of Fijians to access justice.