Legal Aid handles more than 20,000 cases in court

More than 20,000 cases currently before the courts are being handled by the Legal Aid Commission.

Director Legal Aid Commission Shahin Ali says the Commission continues to empower socially and economically challenged people to have access to legal representation.

More than 26,000 people have been provided with legal advice by the Commission during their annual roadshows.

“What this does again we take ourselves to the communities. This is very important because one of our mandates is to create legal awareness. So not only legal awareness in terms of their constitutional right but also in terms of how legal aid can come and assist persons who are in need of legal assistance. So we take our services to the doorsteps of the communities. Because obviously some of them can’t come to us. So we make sure we go out to them.”

The most common issues the Commission is asked to resolve are land disputes, domestic problems and child custody battles.

The begins its roadshow this Friday in Savusavu.