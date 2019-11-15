Legal Aid employs fibre technology to boost accessibility

The Legal Aid Commission has signed up to Telecom Fiji’s Fibre network to further increase the speed and accessibility of their services to Fijians.

Legal Aid Commission Director Shahin Ali says COVID-19 has helped them identify the importance of making services accessible to Fijians from multiple points and the availability of Fibre technology in Fiji has provided them with the opportunity to increase the accessibility, speed and quality of their services.

Ali says the new method is also aimed at serving those who cannot access their offices around the country.

He says for those Fijians who visit any one of their 19 offices, they will also get higher quality services with information flow being faster allowing the Commission to provide Fijians with quick, high-level advice and services.

Telecom Chief Executive, Charles Goundar says the partnership will provide essential communication to help the Commission in better responding to the needs of the Fijian people.