Legal Aid continues to suspend its awareness programs

The Legal Aid Commission has for the time being suspended all its public awareness programs.

Director Shahin Ali says even though Fiji does not have any active cases of COVID-19, the Commission still does not want to put its staff at risk.

Ali says they continue to attend court sittings including those in remote areas.

“So when we do go for these court sittings, when we do get the opportunity or when lawyers get the opportunity they would advice members of the public who may have converged. So we advise them on what they can and cannot do in times like these especially breaching curfew.”

The Director adds that people continue to breach curfew hours despite hundreds of arrests.

“There’s was a huge number of people being arrested for curfew breaches. Having grog sessions or alcohol parties. People need to take this seriously. When authorities give certain lawful orders they must be compliant with it.”

Meanwhile, the Commission received a 69% decrease in persons applying for assistance in criminal law matters in the months of March, April and May.

These include serious offences such as murder, rape, aggravated robbery and theft.