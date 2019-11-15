Legal Aid Commission warned not to abuse its powers

Legal Aid lawyers and support staff have been reminded to not abuse their powers and provide services to any Fijian.

Speaking during the closing of the Legal Aid Workshop in Sigatoka yesterday, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that it’s still evident that some people try to access the law outside of the legal framework.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is where at times clientelism creeps in for some lawyers.

He stresses that this also leads to corruption and the less fortunate are left out and not able to access fair and equal justice.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum thousands of Fijians each year are able to access justice just because of the Legal Aid.

He says for example if the Legal Aid shuts down tomorrow, how will the less fortunate be able to access the law, how will they be able to defend themselves and know their rights.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he hopes that those in Legal Aid are able to understand the critical role their organization plays and how crucial everyone is.