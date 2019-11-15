Legal Aid Commission praised the 2020/21 National Budget

The Legal Aid Director is ready to take a pay cut if need be and believes Fijians must stand in solidarity with each other in times of crisis.

Shahin Ali says they are prepared for a possible increase in the number of Fijians accessing and qualifying for their services due to job losses and reduced working hours.

Ali says a reduction in the budget will not affect their services.

“We will work with the budget allocated and continue to provide quality and efficient legal aid services. I am grateful to the government for their continued funding for the Legal Aid Commission especially because other similar institutions around the world have seen drastic cuts to their budget.”

The Commission has praised the 2020/2021 National Budget for being smart, forth thinking and empowering Fijians.

Ali says as the country is being impacted by COVID-19 it is very important to budget strategically.