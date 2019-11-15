Legal Aid Commission online portal is safe:Ali

The Legal Aid Commission confirms that all information passed through its new online portal is strictly confidential.

Commission Director Shahin Ali says this is part of the Commission’s policy in ensuring that it provides free legal services with all applicants’ details remaining confidential.

Ali says the new system will also enable the Legal Aid to have all updated documents of applicants stored safely rather than keeping paper files.

Article continues after advertisement

“We make sure that the information that we gather and obtained from the public and applicants is used for official purposed not for personal reasons or anything else and we only disclose that information to only authorities that perhaps we have got the consent from the applicant or the client himself or if you have to disclose it to Court which we have to.”

The Commission is also working on incorporating new features to help people with special needs who wish to apply for Legal advice.

Fijians can access the new Legal Aid Commission website on get.legalaid.org.fj