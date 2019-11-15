Legal Aid Commission launches new online digital portal

Fijians can now access free legal help from anywhere around the globe following the launch of the new online digital portal yesterday.

Legal Aid Commission Director Shahin Ali says the automated online system will connect Fijians to them who need assistance in family, civil and criminal law matters.

Ali says the new system is a cloud-based solution that can be accessed through internet devices at any time.

“The system is designed to make our or access our services easier and more efficient. Reduce operational cost, bring about greater transparency and acco8untability and enable tracking the applications and its progress to name a few.”

Ali says the online portal will greatly help vulnerable Fijians especially those living in rural maritime communities by providing them access to justice.

Fijians can access the new system by logging on to their website which is get.legalaid.org.fj.