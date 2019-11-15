Legal Aid Commission does not discriminate says Ali

The Legal Aid Commission will not discriminate against anyone who is in need of help.

Director Legal Aid, Shahin Ali made these comments as the commission assisted Feroz Gulam Mohammed under its first hour procedure.

Gulam Mohammed was yesterday arrested by Police for possible seditious posts on social media.

Following this, Mohammed had asked the Legal Aid Commission to sit in with him during the caution interview.

This came a day after Mohammed launched a scathing attack on Ali on social media.

However, Ali says it is unfortunate that Mohammed has written things about him and the Legal Aid Commission which are factually incorrect, misleading and ill-conceived.

He says this isn’t the first time that Mohammed had done this.

The Director says his work requires that professionalism be maintained at all times and he has done so in this case.

Ali says they focus purely on the work and have offered Mohammed assistance under the First Hour Procedure and explained to him his rights as a suspect.