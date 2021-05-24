Home

News

Legal Aid assists vulnerable Fijians

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 6:17 am

The Legal Aid Commission is now engaging more in child representation matters.

Acting Director, Shahin Ali, says they sometimes even assist Fijians who have not turned a year old and this is reflected on their digital platform.

“Given that the legal aid commission now undertakes a majority of child representation matters, it was imperative that we design the system to capture the needs of our very young and vulnerable clients some of whom are only few months old.”

The European Union says it will continue to support the Fiji Access to Justice Project funding the Legal Aid Commission’s efforts to digitalize services.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific, Sujiro Seam, says this is to ensure that vulnerable people have the opportunity to have a legal representation.

“And we’re still here because access to justice is really about transformational and structural change. Fiji is still a young democracy compared to the old democracies we have in Europe and the modernization of this democracy is certainly a key priority for us.”

The Fiji Access to Justice Project costs approximately $FJD19 million fully funded by the European Union and implemented through the UNDP.

