Legacy of leadership at stake in Glasgow: PM

The legacy of leaders past and present, and the existence of low-lying nations such as Tuvalu, Kiribati and Marshall Islands is at stake in Glasgow.

A former COP President himself, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says most of the developed nations’ leaders are missing in action from the global climate summit.

“Developed nations are failing us. They are the ones with the resources and the technology to make a difference yet they have lacked potential for clean energy adaptation on the table by missing the 100 billion pledge two years running”.

Former US President, Barack Obama also addressed the Summit, highlighting that the world can’t afford to have anyone on the sidelines.

“Both of us have been constrained in large part by the fact that one of our two major parties has decided not only to sit on the sidelines but express active hostility toward climate science and make climate change a partisan issue”.

Pacific island countries and other developing nations at the fore-front of climate change are hoping for real commitments backed by action.

