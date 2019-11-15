Ledrusasa, Cuvu and Waidamudamu projects to be completed this year

The Minister for Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar, has concluded her recent visit to Cuvu informal settlement in Nadroga.

Whilst in Cuvu, the Minister was able to inspect the progress of civil works carried out on site. Contractors were also visible carrying out site clearing, in order for civil works to recommence.

She says the three projects that will be finishing this year are Ledrusasa, Cuvu and Waidamdamu, adding that the Ministry will be able to issue 99 year leases to 451 families in these three settlements once these projects are completed this year.

The visit was to reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment in completing the civil construction works in Cuvu, which had lapsed for a period of three years.

Government allocated a total sum of $12.2 million for the completion of the three projects this year.