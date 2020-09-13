Leave the RKS issue to the Education Ministry says Akbar

Members of parliament have been advised to leave the Ratu Kadavulevu School issue to the Education Ministry to solve.

This follows comments from Opposition Members that the protest by RKS students are some of the COVID-19 effects that urgently needs to be addressed.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says they have assigned a team to look into the issue since the protest began on Friday last week and they are working to finalize their findings.

Article continues after advertisement

” I would advise members of this house to please do not involve in this, let the Ministry sort this out and hopefully by next week, we should have a resort to the situation.”

Akbar says the issue was first solved on Friday however, some 109 students that were in the dorm during the weekend protested again on Monday and this was why the school was temporarily closed to maintain safety and security.

” Instead of letting the situation to aggravate, we decided to allow the students to go back home because RKS in the past has some records of students and the situation gets out of hand. So we have decided to let them go home, we advise the parents, they get picked up and all the students in the dorms were released.”

Akbar says she has received the grievance letter from the RKS Student Council and the ministry is working to verify the claims made.

The Ministry is also awaiting a response from the RKS Principal regarding the allegations levelled against him by the Council.