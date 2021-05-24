Leave politics aside and let’s work together, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is reminding members of the opposition, government critics and respective Ministers to leave politics aside and work together for the benefit of every Fijian during these trying times.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama said that while he was receiving medical treatment in Australia over the past few weeks, some members of the opposition and even strong government critics sent him their best wishes and prayers.

He stresses that those positive vibes vividly show our camaraderie and the desire to foster unity in our country.

The Prime Minister says people must learn, understand, and respect other people’s cultures and beliefs.

“There is over 900,000 population in Fiji. We may have different views on politics, culture, and religious values. This also includes traditional leaders who will have different opinions and leadership methods. But, what I have experienced in recent weeks shows that national development and economic prosperity will only fall into place if we put our differences aside and work together for a common purpose.”

Bainimarama says he is all geared up to serve Fijians and hopes to continue to do justice to his office.

He also thanked his family members for their tremendous support and for always rallying behind him.

“I wish to thank my family members for their never-ending support and standing by my side during my time of need. This is one thing that everyone needs to be thankful for, and that is the support shown by our families. This is all part of God’s plan in my life, and also thank him for his divine intervention and provision.”

The Prime Minister is reminding Fijians to continue igniting the flame of love and care as it will derive peace as well as unity during these times of uncertainty.