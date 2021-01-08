Leased sites can be used for storage

The government cannot stop any legal leaseholder from using their property for storage purposes.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe made the comments after business houses in the Laucala Beach Industrial Areas in Suva raised concerns on a proposed Asphalt Plant Project.

The concerns were raised during the second public review meeting yesterday on the proposed project by Higgins Fiji Limited in the presence of Ministry of Environment officials.

The petitioners are concerned that the equipment for the proposed project is already sitting at the site while the Environment Impact Assessment is still being carried out.

Wycliffe clarifies the company has leased the site and the equipment is still in packaging.

“There are other cases and scenarios in Fiji, where I can give examples where plants were erected and operated. We took them to court, prosecuted them, and even got them fines. So there will be no laps in terms of operation. We will not allow that.”

The concerned petitioners say while they do not oppose the investment by the company, they think the chosen site is not appropriate.