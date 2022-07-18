Learnings from first ever Higher Education Forum critical

The first ever Higher Education Forum was not only a success but the learnings will surely be adopted by tertiary institutions to increase the quality of education.

Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore stated that discussions held over the three days were valuable in their development of a strategic plan.

Dr Kishore says the discussions is a step in the right direction in making higher education a major pillar and transforming Fiji into a knowledge hub of the Pacific.

“We will now draw a draft communique out of this forum and circulate it within our panel chairs and all the members that participated for them to give feedback. That report will have KPIs and number of things, actions if you like.”

It was also highlighted that one of the difficulties currently being faced in higher education is the disconnect that exists between skills being produced by universities and those that are required by the industry.

Dr Kishore also highlighted that a significant number of graduates do not possess the skills set that is considered necessary for them to create their own employment opportunities.

University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor Shaista Shameem says the most important thing is that they share their ideas and perspective because ultimately what they are doing is educating the next generation.