News

Learning environment has changed: Sayed-Khaiyum

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 4:30 am
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: File Photo]

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics that exist within society and even globally.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the learning environment has changed significantly due to the pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum has urged students to choose their careers wisely as the job market is vast and they need to be certain about their choice of employment.



“Job prospects in certain areas are not as good as in others. There are huge job growth opportunities in other areas that traditionally did not exist. How we view learning, education and social interaction has changed dramatically.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has acknowledged students and parents for their perseverance in reaching the current stage.

He adds that collective effort is needed to ensure students prosper in life.

 

