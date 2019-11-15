Learn from the past: Akbar

It is important to learn from the failures of the past and move ahead to progress.

This was highlighted by the Education Minister Rosy Akbar during the Prefects Investiture Ceremony yesterday at the Nasinu Muslim College.

Akbar says the newly inducted leaders or prefects are the instrumental change that the school and the country has been looking for.

She encouraged the prefects to work with students to bring about the positive changes which the school has been waiting for.

“Remember what I said you are the leaders we have been waiting for don’t dwell on the past look forward and take your school to another level. Be bold and innovative to bring about changes which will be best for your institution.”

Akbar reiterated that all students need to respect teachers and fellow students.

She adds a lot can be achieved if they all work as a team.