Leadership training for senior police officers

It is important for senior and middle managers of the Fiji Police Force to broaden their understanding of Fiji’s security engagements at national, regional and international level.

These were the sentiments of Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan during the Restorative Justice Training for senior officers, facilitated by the Pacific Centre for Peace-building.

PCB Executive Director, Florence Swamy says it is important to understand the types of leadership qualities they possess in order to be effective in leading people under their command.

She adds leaders inspire people through their actions, which can either motivate or be detrimental to successfully achieving the mission and vision of an organization.

Also in attendance were officers from the New Zealand Police and Australian Federal Police.

The Restorative Justice Program has been running since 2009 and is aimed at building relationships, giving respect, taking responsibility, undertaking repair and supporting reintegration.