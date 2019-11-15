Leadership Fiji expands reach to children

In its bid to offer leadership lessons for children, Leadership Fiji has opted to diversify their program to a Kids Lead Up Series program.

This specifically targets children in grades 5 to 8 and requires a zoom session to ensure kids are using the opportunity during the long school break due to the pandemic.

Leadership Fiji has finished the first series and due to a high demand they have offered to expand their reach.

At the end of the series, the kids will receive an eCertificate, provided they attend all three parts of the program.

Leadership Fiji CEO, Sharyne Fong says they have trialed the first series where 14 children have been registered.

She says they limit the intake to a maximum of 15 kids, so every child gets to be part of the learning process.

The second series will commence on 16th June.