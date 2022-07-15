Leaders trying to maintain stronger connections

[File Photo]

Regional solidarity is important now more than ever before, says New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Mahuta says there is a lot of complexities facing the world let alone the region.

She says the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change and the war between Russia and Ukraine and its consequent impact around the world are significant issues that are bearing down and impacting this part of the world.

“So solidarity for the Pacific is important more than ever before and I get a sense that leaders are really trying to build stronger connections and bridges to maintain that solidarity and cohesion.”

While Kiribati’s withdrawal from the region’s key diplomatic group may have overshadowed the 51st Pacific Island Forum leader’s meeting which concluded yesterday, Mahuta says there was still an air of positivity.

“Well, I think the leaders already recognize that the existing challenge of climate change is the number one issue that will compel us to work together to find solutions to some complex challenges and also to advocate for the Blue Pacific Continent.”

Mahuta says the 2050 Strategy will set a platform for the leaders to work together on a range of issues that will make the region more resilient, more prosperous, peaceful, stable and a place where children will see their future is well looked after.