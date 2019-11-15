Leaders of Hinduism expresses dismay

Hindu Religious leaders have expressed dismay over Social Democratic Liberal Party member Lynda Tabuya’s comments about Diwali.

Tabuya on Monday took to Facebook raising concerns about celebrating Diwali on a Sunday and raised concern about maintaining the peace on the day.

In a now-deleted post, she was urging people to celebrate on Monday, which is a designated holiday.

Leaders of Hinduism have expressed disappointment saying they did not expect this from someone holding a position in parliament.

The President of Sanatan Dharam Sarju Prasad says Lynda Tabuya should not be making irresponsible comments.

“Lack of understanding about Diwali and significance of Diwali and it also shows her inside out, the hatred that emanates from this kind of people for other religions and other people celebrating their functions.”

Prasad says he once thought of Tabuya as someone who was there for all Fijians.

“I thought she was a very civilized person but this is probably the reason why I have been hearing her name too much in politics especially within the party. What we should do is to spread love, understanding, harmony, share, and care.”

TISI Sangam President Sadasivan Naicker says Tabuya’s comment is shocking saying this was not the first time the festival of light falls on a Sunday.

“Diwali has been celebrated in the past also on Sundays but we never had problems, so we should keep the same momentum and celebrate Diwali just about the same way we use to do in past.”

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji also commented saying celebration does not start until later in the evening.

Tabuya claims that her post has been screenshot and taken out of context.

And in a twist of things, a photo of Tabuya celebrating at the Hong Kong 7s some years back on a Sunday and indulging in a partying atmosphere has seen some ask whether she had changed her tune about what can and cannot be done on a Sunday.