Leaders Forum promotes women in DRR

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga [File Photo]

The one-day Local Leaders Forum for Disaster Resilience commenced in Nadi yesterday.

Co-convened by the Fiji Council of Social Services, Pacific Association of NGOs and the Fiji Women in DRR, the event aims to catalyze better recognition and increase support for local leaders who often deploy teams of community volunteers during times of disaster.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says more women have taken up leadership roles at the community level for DRR.

She adds this is evident during the COVID-19 restrictions.

The event also provides an opportunity to link women professionals with community women leaders in the DRR through a talanoa process supported by the UN Women.