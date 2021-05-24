Home

News

LCC takes charge to assist vendors

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 10:40 am
Lautoka City Council. [File Photo]

The Lautoka City Council has, during the COVID-19 pandemic, installed industrial fans and CCTV cameras to benefit 2,135 vendors in its municipal market.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar highlighted this in Parliament when asked to provide an update regarding the ventilation project for the market.

The Minister says the project, which was estimated to cost $2.4 million, was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

However, she says the City Council stepped in to install fans and lights to improve the market facility for vendors and customers.

“They’ve installed tube lights, downlights and they’ve also provided seven tarpaulins. The total cost of the installation of the lights and the provisions of tarpaulins is in the sum of $22,205.”

Kumar says the project, which is on hold, will have a go green building concept for natural ventilation and lighting and use solar energy where possible.

There have also been 16 CCTV cameras installed in and around the Lautoka market.

